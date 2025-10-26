Miller registered four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one assist in nine minutes during Saturday's 125-121 loss to the 76ers before exiting in the second quarter due to left shoulder soreness.

The 22-year-old departed with an injury in just the second outing of the 2025-26 campaign after he missed all but 27 games last season. It remains to be seen if Miller will be available for a road tilt with the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Kon Knueppel, Tre Mann and Tidjane Salaun will be candidates for increased minutes if Miller misses additional time.