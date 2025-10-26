Miller (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the 76ers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

While the reason is unclear, Miller headed back to the locker room with 10:50 remaining in the second quarter. If he's unable to return, Kon Knueppel, Tre Mann and Tidjane Salaun are candidates for increased minutes the remainder of the game.