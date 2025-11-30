default-cbs-image
Miller (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Raptors, Nick Carboni of WCNC Charlotte reports.

Miller took a hard fall and headed back to the locker room with 7:48 remaining in the third quarter. He can be considered questionable to return until the Hornets provide another update.

