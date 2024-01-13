Miller left Friday's game against the Spurs with a lower back contusion and is doubtful to return. He recorded one point (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in nine minutes.
Though the Hornets returned LaMelo Ball (ankle) from their lengthy injury list Friday, the team lost another rotation player in Miller. The team may provide an update on Miller's status after the game, but for now, the rookie can be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's contest in Miami.
