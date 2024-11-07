Miller is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Pacers due to right shoulder soreness.
Miller missed four games earlier this season with a strained left glute but has appeared to pick up a new injury. However, the rookie forward is still expected to suit up against Indiana.
