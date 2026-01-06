Hornets' Brandon Miller: Expected to play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller is probable for Wednesday's game against Toronto with a left knee contusion.
It doesn't sound like the issue is severe enough to stop Miller from playing Wednesday. Over his last 13 appearances, the star forward has averaged 22.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks in 33.3 minutes per game.
