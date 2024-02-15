Miller had 26 points (8-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 122-99 win over the Hawks.

Miller needed a few weeks to adjust to the intensity of the NBA, but there's no question the second overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft is going through his most productive stretch of the campaign. He has scored in double digits in 11 outings in a row, a span in which he's averaging 22.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 34.8 minutes per contest.