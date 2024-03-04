Miller finished with 26 points (11-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block over 37 minutes during Sunday's 111-106 loss to Toronto.

It was the first career double-double for the second overall pick in the 2023 Draft. Miller has scored 20-plus points in seven of 14 games since the beginning of February, averaging 20.9 points, 4.9 boards, 2.9 threes, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks over that stretch and emerging as one of the centerpieces of the Hornets' offense.