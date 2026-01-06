Hornets' Brandon Miller: Getting green light Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (knee) has been cleared to play Monday against the Thunder.
Miller entered the day with a probable tag, but he's officially been cleared to play Monday evening. He's averaging 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists over his last five games.
