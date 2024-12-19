Miller (ankle) went through shootaround ahead of Thursday's game versus the Wizards, according to the Hornets' official Instagram.
Miller is officially listed as questionable Thursday after exiting Charlotte's game versus the 76ers on Monday due to a sprained right ankle. However, the second-year forward's presence at shootaround is a good sign of his availability against Washington.
