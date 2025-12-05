site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: hornets-brandon-miller-good-to-go-507268 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Good to go
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Miller (shoulder) will play in Friday's game against Toronto.
Miller will take the floor for Friday's contest, marking his return from a two-game absence. He's averaging 17.0 points on 39/28/84 shooting splits across six appearances this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories