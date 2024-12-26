Miller (ankle) will play in Thursday's game versus the Wizards, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Miller has been upgraded from questionable to available Thursday after missing Charlotte's previous three outings due to a left ankle sprain. The 22-year-old forward should reclaim his starting spot from Cody Martin.
More News
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Won't play against Houston•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Out Friday•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Won't suit up Thursday•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Present for shootaround, still iffy•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Questionable to face Washington•