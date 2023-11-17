Miller (ankle) is available for Friday's game versus the Bucks.

Miller has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday after missing Charlotte's previous game with a left ankle sprain. With Gordon Hayward (hamstring) and Miles Bridges (suspension) also available, it is worth monitoring how the Hornets' rotation plays out between the forwards. However, Miller and Hayward will still start Friday's contest, per Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer.