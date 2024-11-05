Miller (glute) is available to play in Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Miller will play through a left glute strain Monday, though he will likely remain a mainstay on the injury report for a bit due to the injury. The second-year pro played through the injury in Saturday's loss to Boston, during which he tallied 16 points (6-8 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 31 minutes.