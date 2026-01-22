Hornets' Brandon Miller: Good to go Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Magic.
Miller was listed as probable leading up to Thursday's clash, so his availability isn't much of a surprise. He's reached the 20-point threshold in each of his last four matchups and is hitting 49.3 percent of his field-goal attempts during this stretch.
