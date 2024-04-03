Miller (wrist) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Miller has been further upgraded from probable to available Wednesday despite dealing with a right wrist sprain. The rookie forward has averaged 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 33.1 minutes across his last 10 outings.
