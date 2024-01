Miller (back) is available for Friday's game against the Spurs.

Miller will return to action after missing back-to-back contests due to a back issue. It's unclear if he'll have any restrictions following the multi-game absence, but when he plays at least 25 minutes (27 times), Miller has averaged 15.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals-plus-blocks per game.