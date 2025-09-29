Hornets president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson said Monday that Miller (wrist) will be a full go for training camp, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Peterson said Monday that Miller has done "a great job with his rehab and can't wait to get back out there." The 22-year-old underwent season-ending surgery in January to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist after averaging 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals across 27 games. Looking ahead, Miller will aim to stay healthy and continue his rise toward stardom in his third NBA season.