Miller contributed 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 34 minutes during Saturday's 125-124 win over Indiana.

Miller's box score production wasn't overly notable, but he finished with a team-best plus-17 differential while on the court. Despite ranking 11th nationwide in three-point attempts during his one-and-done season at Alabama, the rookie hasn't showcased any volume shooting from beyond the arc yet. Nonetheless, his trajectory is pointing firmly upward.