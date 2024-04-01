Miller ended with 22 points (8-19 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block across 40 minutes during Sunday's 130-118 loss to the Clippers.

Miller's performances in his first year in the league might have been overshadowed by the likes of Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, but that doesn't change the fact that the first-year forward has injected some much-needed life into the Hornets' anemic offense. Miller has now scored at least 20 points in four of his last six games and is aiming to end his first year in The Association on a high note.