Miller ended with 23 points (8-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 97-89 loss to the 76ers.

Miller recorded back-to-back games with at least 20 points for the first time in his career, and the rookie forward continues to settle in as a regular contributor for a struggling Hornets team. He also left behind a subpar four-game stretch between Jan. 5 and Jan. 12, when he averaged just 7.3 points per game while shooting a dreadful 25.6 percent from the field.