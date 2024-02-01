Miller supplied 21 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 117-110 loss to the Bulls.

The second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft continues to catch fire. Miller has topped 20 points in six of the last eight games, averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 boards, 2.8 assists and 2.6 threes over that stretch. The eventual return of Gordon Heyward (calf) could cut into the rookie's usage, but Miller may also have established himself as one of the top options in the Hornets' offense by then.