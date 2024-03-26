Miller supplied 24 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes during Monday's 115-92 loss to the Cavaliers.

The rookie wing led all scorers on the night, but no other Hornet scored more than 13 points. Miller is showing signs of fatigue toward the end of his first NBA campaign, but he's still produced 20-plus points five times in 11 March games and has averaged 17.7 points, 5.4 boards, 2.5 assists, 2.5 threes and 0.8 steals on the month despite shooting just 41.8 percent from the floor and 70.4 percent from the free-throw line.