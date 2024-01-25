Miller provided 23 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to Detroit.

The 2023 second overall pick is beginning to find his rhythm in the NBA. Miller has scored at least 23 points in four straight games since missing a couple of contests in mid-January due to a bruised back, averaging 24.3 points, 6.5 boards, 3.5 threes, 2.8 assists and 0.8 steals over that stretch while shooting 57.4 percent from the floor and 45.2 percent (14-for-31) from beyond the arc. The 21-year-old's surge can't simply be dismissed as the product of a favorable schedule, either -- one of those performances came against a Timberwolves team that ranks first in the league in points per game allowed, while another came against the eighth-ranked Sixers.