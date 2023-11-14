Miller (ankle) is listed as questionable to play Tuesday against Miami.

Miller had been listed as probable on the Hornets' initial injury report for Tuesday's game, but his status -- along with Gordon Hayward's (hamstring) -- has since been downgraded. Meanwhile, Terry Rozier (groin), Cody Martin (knee), James Bouknight (knee) and Frank Ntilikina (leg) will remain out Tuesday, while Miles Bridges is serving the final game of his suspension. Young players such as Bryce McGowens, Nick Smith and Amari Bailey could be asked to take on major minutes on the wing if neither Miller nor Hayward is available.