Miller is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the 76ers due to a low back injury.
Despite being a late addition to the injury report with a low back issue, Miller is still expected to suit up against Philadelphia. The rookie forward shot 37.4 percent on 7.6 three-point attempts per contest across his 13 appearances in February.
