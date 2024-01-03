Miller won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Kings due to a left hip contusion.
After not appearing on Charlotte's injury report all day, Miller was a scratch from Tuesday's contest due to a hip injury. With Gordon Hayward (calf) out, Bryce McGowens, Cody Martin and JT Thor are candidates to receive extended minutes. Miller's next chance to suit up is Friday's game against the Bulls.
