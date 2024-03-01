Miller totaled a team-high 21 points (8-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 40 minutes during Thursday's 111-99 loss to Milwaukee.

The rookie forward continues to impress. Miller has scored in double digits in 16 straight games, averaging 20.6 points, 4.3 boards, 2.7 threes, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals over that stretch on a depleted Hornets roster. That surge has come while LaMelo Ball (ankle) has been sidelined, but even though the fourth-year guard appears to be closing in on his return, that doesn't mean Miller's role is guaranteed to shrink once Ball is running the offense again.