Miller accumulated 21 points (7-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 112-92 loss to Orlando.

It was the first time since March 9 against the Nets that Miller scored 20-plus points in a game. He struggled overall from the field, but he managed to hit four threes for the 15th time this season. He's averaging 17.6 points per game in March, and he and Miles Bridges are the only Hornets players to provide some semblance of scoring prowess as Charlotte ranks last in the NBA in offensive rating over its last 15 games.