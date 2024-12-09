Miller accumulated 26 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block in 40 minutes during Sunday's 113-109 victory over Indiana.

Miller continues to shoulder a heavy workload, especially on the offensive end without the help of LaMelo Ball (calf) and Miles Bridges (knee). He led Charlotte in scoring and put together a solid shooting line, and he's now poured in 25 or more points in five straight appearances.