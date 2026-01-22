Miller logged 24 points (8-20 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 94-87 loss to the Cavaliers.

Miller didn't get much help in the scoring department, as the other Hornets not named Kon Knueppel combined for just 42 points. Despite the team amounting to its worst points total of the season Wednesday, Miller seems to be in the middle of a scoring surge, as he has dropped at least 20 points in his last four games, averaging 25.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.8 blocks and 3.8 threes on a blistering 40.5 percent clip across 32.0 minutes in that span.