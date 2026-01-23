Miller (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Miller is likely to be available Saturday despite managing a left ankle impingement. The Alabama product has been a steady scoring presence as of late, reaching 20-plus points in five straight games and averaging 20.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.6 minutes per contest across 11 appearances in January.