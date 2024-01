Miller notched 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and two assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 123-98 loss to the Kings.

Miller has scored 15 or fewer points in his last four games, and though his scoring figures have decreased a bit compared to recent weeks, he was able to show a good shooting touch from beyond the arc. Miller is averaging just 10.8 points per game while shooting a meager 29.4 percent from field in that stretch.