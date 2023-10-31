Watch Now:

Miller finished Monday's 133-121 loss to Brooklyn with 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block over 36 minutes.

Miller trailed only Terry Rozier in scoring and shot attempts Monday. Miller's immediate contributions as a scorer and rebounder are sustainable, although he'll obviously experience peaks and valleys throughout his rookie campaign.

More News