Miller finished Monday's 133-121 loss to Brooklyn with 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block over 36 minutes.
Miller trailed only Terry Rozier in scoring and shot attempts Monday. Miller's immediate contributions as a scorer and rebounder are sustainable, although he'll obviously experience peaks and valleys throughout his rookie campaign.
More News
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Solid in debut•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Quiet night in 29 minutes•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Big flashes of talent•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Starting against Wizards•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Scores eight points•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Shut down for rest of Summer League•