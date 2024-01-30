Miller logged 29 points (11-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 39 minutes during Monday's 113-92 loss to New York.

Miller scored at least 20 points for the fifth time in his past seven outings, matching his career-high with 29 points. The rookie has flashed his offensive upside in recent times, establishing himself as a must-roster fantasy asset. While this performance did come without LaMelo Ball (ankle) in the lineup, the Hornets would be wise to continue rolling with Miller as a primary offensive option, given the draft stock they have invested in him.