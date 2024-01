Miller totaled 24 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 124-120 victory over the Spurs.

Miller was one rebound shy of registering his first career double-double. He missed the Hornets' last two games with a back bruise he sustained Jan. 12, but he came back in style with his first 20-point outing since Dec. 29. Miller is averaging 8.8 points per game in January and has had a volatile start to the new year.