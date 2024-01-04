Miller (hip) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against the Bulls.
Miller was a late scratch for Tuesday's game against the Kings due to a left hip contusion, but he should be back in action for Friday's matchup. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 17.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 30.7 minutes per game.
