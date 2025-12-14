Miller produced 25 points (8-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 39 minutes of Sunday's 119-111 overtime win versus the Cavaliers.

It's worth mentioning that Miller went to the locker room followed by a trainer in the second half, but no specifics were reported. He returned moments later, and there didn't appear to be any noticeable issues. Miller nailed a three-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation to send this game to overtime, and he seems to be finding his stride for Charlotte.