Miller (wrist) isn't listed on Charlotte's injury report for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

Miller will return to action in the Hornets' regular-season opener after sitting out the preseason finale due to right wrist soreness. The third-year swingman appeared in just 27 regular-season games in 2024-25 before undergoing right wrist surgery in January. During that span, he averaged 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals across 34.2 minutes per contest.