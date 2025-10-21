Hornets' Brandon Miller: Off injury report for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (wrist) isn't listed on Charlotte's injury report for Wednesday's game against the Nets.
Miller will return to action in the Hornets' regular-season opener after sitting out the preseason finale due to right wrist soreness. The third-year swingman appeared in just 27 regular-season games in 2024-25 before undergoing right wrist surgery in January. During that span, he averaged 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals across 34.2 minutes per contest.
