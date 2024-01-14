Miller (back) will not play Sunday against Miami, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports

Miller's lower back contusion will cause him to miss his fifth game of the season and first since Jan. 2. He'll have two full days to rest until Charlotte next takes the court Wednesday against New Orleans. Bryce McGowens and Nick Smith will likely absorb the majority of his role, as well as Cody Martin (groin), who has been cleared to play following a multi-game absence.