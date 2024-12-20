Miller (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the 76ers.
Miller will miss his second consecutive outing due to a sprained left ankle that he sustained during Monday's loss to Philadelphia. With the second-year swingman and LaMelo Ball (calf) both sidelined, Seth Curry, Cody Martin and Vasilije Micic are candidates for increased roles.
