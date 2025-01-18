Charlotte announced Friday that Miller has suffered a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist that will sideline him indefinitely.

Miller picked up the injury on Jan. 15 and an MRI revealed the tear. This is a brutal blow for Charlotte and for his fantasy managers, as the forward was having a terrific season with averages of 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.2 minutes across 27 appearances. Until more clarity is known regarding a timetable, guys like Nick Smith, Seth Curry and Cody Martin could step into larger roles.