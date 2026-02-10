Miller contributed 24 points (8-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 36 minutes during Monday's 110-104 loss to the Pistons.

Miller led the Hornets in scoring, though it wasn't enough to secure a home win. The Alabama product has now knocked down at least one three-pointer in 31 consecutive appearances and has hit multiple triples in 13 of the past 14 contests. While his efficiency can swing night to night, there's no questioning that Miller is a legitimate marksman and a constant threat from beyond the arc.