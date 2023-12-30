Miller amassed 20 points (7-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt), one rebound, three assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 133-119 loss to Phoenix.

Miller scored at least 20 points for the sixth time this season, continuing his strong rookie season. Although he is outside the top 150 for the season, Miller has solid averages of 14.9 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 three-pointers. He doesn't offer much on the defensive side of the court, limiting his overall fantasy upside. With that said, he should be rostered in all formats, especially with the Hornets continuing to battle multiple injuries.