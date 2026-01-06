Hornets' Brandon Miller: Posts stellar two-way performance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller finished with 28 points (8-16 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 124-97 win over the Thunder.
Miller led the charge for the Hornets on the offensive end, setting a new season high in made threes on the way to an upset victory over Oklahoma City. His production didn't stop there, as he recorded two steals and two blocks in a game for the first time this year.
