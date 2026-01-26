Hornets' Brandon Miller: Pours in 30 in Monday's rout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller registered 30 points (9-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 130-93 victory over the 76ers.
The third-year forward led all scorers in the rout as eight different Hornets scored in double digits, including all five starters. Miller has produced 20-plus points in seven straight games, averaging 24.6 points, 5.3 boards, 3.7 assists, 3.6 threes and 1.1 steals during that hot stretch.
