Miller racked up 31 points (10-26 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 win over Atlanta.

The third-year forward stepped up for the Hornets with Miles Bridges (suspension) unavailable, delivering his best scoring effort since he dropped 33 points on the Warriors on New Year's Eve. Miller has produced 30-plus points four times in total this season, and he's scored in double digits in 17 straight contests, averaging 22.1 points, 5.4 boards, 3.3 assists, 3.1 threes and 1.2 steals over that span.