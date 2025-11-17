The Hornets assigned Miller (shoulder) to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday to take part in practice.

After he exited an Oct. 25 loss to the 76ers due to a left shoulder subluxation, the Hornets announced Nov. 3 that Miller would be re-evaluated in two weeks. The third-year wing apparently progressed in his recovery as the Hornets had hoped and will now take a meaningful step forward by resuming on-court work in the G League. Miller will likely remain with Greensboro for the next few days while the Hornets play road games Monday in Toronto and Wednesday in Indiana, but if shoulder responds well to workouts, he could be a candidate to return to action when the Hornets host the Clippers on Saturday in the front end of a back-to-back set.