Miller (ankle) took part in shootaround but remains listed questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
Miller sprained his left ankle in Monday's game against the 76ers, but the second-year forward looks like he'll have a shot to play three days later. Official word on Miller's status should arrive closer to the 7 p.m. ET opening tip.
