Hornets' Brandon Miller: Probable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller is probable to play Monday versus the Thunder due to a left knee contusion.
Miller is dealing with a bruised knee, but it's not expected to keep him out Monday night. Check back for official confirmation on his status closer to tipoff.
